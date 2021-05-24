Rabbitohs aware of Cleary threat

South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of Panthers star Nathan Cleary’s kicking game ahead of their NRL week one finals clash tomorrow.

Rabbitohs five-eighth while speaking to NRL says they haven’t been quite able to get the job done against Penrith this year but they’re looking forward to the challenge.

Veteran playmaker Benji Marshall acknowledged the threat of Cleary’s boot but said the whole team needed to play a role in limiting what Penrith are able to do at the ends of their sets.

Week one of the NRL finals starts tonight with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held tomorrow with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Knights faces the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.