Possibility of Storm hosting home game in Fiji

The Melbourne Storm are ‘open-minded’ to having a National Rugby League fixture in Fiji in the future.

Storm Chief Executive Justin Rodski confirms the possibility ahead of the side’s ground-breaking trial match against the Newcastle Knights in Lautoka next weekend.

Rodski says the idea would be in line with the NRL’s Pacific Strategy to grow building stronger business and community ties in the Pacific Islands.

“We’d love to be a part of it, we’ve obviously built a strong connection through Fiji Airways, and we’ve got Tui Kamikamica, who is the Fiji Bati captain. We are putting a lot of time and effort in, not just the game but also what we are doing with the community and pathways, establishing opportunities for young Fijian talent to come to Australia and train with the Melbourne Storm and hopefully the next Melbourne Storm player like Tui comes through.”

Rodski says the Storm are working closely with the NRL and the Australian government to host a game in Fiji in the near future.

The Melbourne Storm will take on the Newcastle Knights next Saturday at Churchill Park at 2:45pm.