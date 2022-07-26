Pio Seci to make NRL debut

[Source: NRL.com]

Fiji Bati centre Pio Seci will be making his NRL debut after being named on the wing for the Sea Eagles.

Last year, Seci played for Fiji Silktails in the Ron Massey Cup and then Avignon club in France.

He has scored a try in each of his last three games playing in the centres for Blacktown Workers in the NSW Cup.

The 28-year-old is part of several new faces in their NRL team following news of some players standing down over the club’s decision to wear a pride jersey.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports players including Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley will not play.

The Sea Eagles are set to become the first club in NRL history to wear an LGBTQIA kit, but they’ll do it without the players who are objecting on religious and cultural grounds.

Sea Eagles will play Roosters on Thursday at 9.50pm.

