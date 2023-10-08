Only the best selected for Fiji Bulikula says Rabele

14 women currently participating in the Womens NRL have been named in the Fiji Bulikula squad to represent the country at the 2023 Pacific Championship.

Former Fijiana Drua Merewalesi Rokouono and Vitalina Naikore, who switched to rugby league earlier this year, are also members of the 20-member squad.

The side will be captained by Josephine Maejiirs.

Fiji Bulikula Head Coach Joe Rabele says that time was not on their side, so they brought in international players to help the local team.

“We select them based on their fitness that we conduct that’s why we selected some local players. The players from Australia are based on their experience because it was a short notice preparation so time is not on our side that’s why we selected the best players from Australia especially to boost our preparation against Samoa.”

Rabele says that returning after a four-year hiatus will be difficult, and that the team will need to build momentum in the remaining days.

The Pacific Championship will begin on October 14th and end on November 5th.