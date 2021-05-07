No NRL for Perenara, re-signs with Hurricanes

Former All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has put rumors of his rugby league switch to rest.

Perenara will not join the Roosters after he decided to return to Wellington and team up with the Hurricanes.

The 69-test All Black Perenara has been in dialogue with the NRL side for some time, however, it’s understood he informed the Roosters recently of his plans to stay in the 15-man code.

Article continues after advertisement

The uncertain COVID-19 situation and a desire to stay with his family in New Zealand have played a large part in Perenara’s decision.

According to NRL, Perenara announced yesterday his re-signing with Wellington Hurricanes and the NZRU until the end of 2023.