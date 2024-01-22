Naiqama always keen for new talent

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says he is always eager to discover new talent and is looking out for the start of the Secondary School Rugby and Rugby League competitions.

Despite their upcoming busy schedule in the Jersey Flegg Cup, Naiqama recognizes the importance of identifying potential future club members.

He emphasizes the time constraints they face when recruiting new players, leaving little room for delay in the selection process.

“We’re always keeping an eye out for what’s available out there, obviously school hasn’t started but you know term one we know that the secondary school rugby league competitions starts, so we will always be keeping an eye out for what’s out there.”

The former Fiji Bati captain adds that it’s also valuable for the club to have a good amount of player depth to cover for those who may sustain injuries.

Naiqama says apart from the Secondary School competition he also has interest in the Vodafone Cup that starts in March.