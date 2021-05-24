Naiqama adds finesse to young team

Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails Coach Wes Naiqama has a daunting task on hand as he gets his young team battle-ready for the 2022 Ron Massey season.

The 39-year-old took up the coaching role last year, and through the Elite Development Program has identified and helped secure overseas contracts for players in the previous squad.

Naiqama says as his new team prepares for the next year, the first priority is to get the players across to Australia.

“It will be a big test and it will be a really good gauge to see where we are at. We are not focused on the results and it is really important getting these boys over here in January. Creating that bond between the boys. Getting in the reps at training and preparing leading into those two matches.”



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Naiqama adds players and management will need to gel for success.

“As I said it’s going to be new to all of them and presents a new challenge for us a lot of these boys don’t have much of a league background. That’s going to be a challenge for us coaches. We got all athletes coming over collectively and it is our jobs to educate these boys.”

30 players have been named in the final squad, 21 of who are new to the team.