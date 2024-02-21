More than just an NRL pre-season hit out for Kamikamica

Fiji-born Melbourne Storm prop, Tui Kamikamica.

Fiji-born Melbourne Storm prop, Tui Kamikamica, is gearing up for a momentous occasion as his team prepares to take on the Newcastle Knights in Lautoka.

This NRL pre-season matchup holds far more significance than a mere exhibition game, as Kamikamica and his teammates embrace the opportunity to showcase their talents on Fijian soil.

After touching down in Nadi just last night, the Storm squad is already feeling the buzz of anticipation surrounding the upcoming clash.

Kamikamica says this match holds profound personal significance.

He says it’s a chance for him to proudly don the Storm colors in front of his fellow Fijians, a moment he’s dreamed of since making his debut in the NRL.

“Yeah, it’s such a huge occasion to be honest. For myself, like when I was hearing the club is going to bring a game to Fiji, but once it got announced last year, I just can’t stop the smile on my face because I know I’m from Fiji. And I know how we love rugby, and this is the first time to play in my homeland the NRL.”

The Fiji Bati captain also understands the fervent support that rugby league commands in Fiji.

Despite being a preseason trial match, Kamikamica says he fully expects a massive turnout of passionate supporters eager to witness the clash between two NRL powerhouses.

Accompanying Kamikamica are a host of stellar athletes, including Papua New Guinea-born wing Xavier Coates, renowned five-eighth Cameron Munster, inspirational captain Harry Grant, and Kiwi powerhouse Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

The Storm meet the Knights at 3.45pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile, the Silktails will take on the FNRL Academy at 12:30pm as a curtain raiser.