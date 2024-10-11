Montoya leaving Warriors

[Source: One NZ Warriors]

Former Fiji Bati winger, Marcelo Montoya, is leaving the Warriors to return to Australia to continue his NRL career.

The 28-year-old has been granted a release from the last year of his contract after originally joining the club in 2021.

New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development, Andrew McFadden says they’re happy for Marcelo to see out his contract with them but they’re really pleased he has found a club back in Australia giving him longer term security.

Montoya joined the Warriors from the Bulldogs in the Covid era, spending his first two seasons with the club in Australia.

He’s also a frontrunner to replace Josh Addo-Carr at the Bulldogs.

He scored 30 tries in his 82 appearances for the Warriors, playing all 27 games in 2023.