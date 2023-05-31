Maroons plotting to minimize Koroisau’s impact

Apisai Koroisau [Source: WWOS - Nine]

The day every rugby league fan has been waiting for has come and we are only hours away from the long-awaited 2023 Origin series’ kick-off.

Legendary hooker and Queensland Maroons assistant coach Cameron Smith has revealed he was surprised NSW selectors snubbed Damien Cook in favour of a one-hooker system.

In 2022, both Apisai Koroisau and Cook were in the starting 17 and spent time at dummy-half but this year Fittler has selected Nicho Hynes in the utility role.

Smith, who is widely regarded as the best hooker to ever play in the NRL, reveals he was shocked Cook wasn’t even included in the full squad.

However, he says Koroisau is a wonderful player and shares old ties with former Panthers teammates, Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai which could be dangerous.

He says they have been plotting strategies to minimise Koroisau’s impact on the series opener.

Tonight’s match will kick-off at 10.05 and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

