Lovokuro joins RMC reigning champs

Fiji Bati player and 2023 Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails ‘Tabu Soro’ medal winner Sirilo Lovokuro has signed with the 2023 Ron Massey Cup Premier winners Saint Marys Junior for this season.

Lovokuro will be leaving the Silktails as an overage player to join the Penrith club, where he will have the opportunity to train with the Panthers as the club’s New South Wales Cup feeder.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll expresses his excitement for Lovokuro’s new opportunity, highlighting his standout performance over the past two seasons.

Driscoll also mentions that Lovokuro came through their development program without any rugby league experience, making his progress even more remarkable.

Additionally, Driscoll notes that Lovokuro is the cousin of Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo, further emphasizing his potential.

With the Silktails moving into the Jersey Flegg Cup next season, the club is pleased to see overage players like Lovokuro finding opportunities elsewhere.