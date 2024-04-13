Kotoisuva injury forces Silktails backline reshuffle

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails captain and fullback Timoci Kotoisuva will miss the side’s Jersey Flegg Cup clash against Penrith Panthers today in Lautoka.

Kotoisuva suffered a knee injury in the Silktails 36-10 loss to the Melbourne Storm in round four, which could see him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

The injury has forced coach Wes Naiqama to reshuffle his backline, moving five-eighth Brandon Saun to fullback and Senivalati Vunibola moving from the second row to the number six.

Naiqama says both players are familiar with their positions, having previously played in those roles in the pre-season and age-grade competitions.

The Silktails will host the Panthers at Churchill Park today at 4pm and you can watch the match live on FBC 2.

Meanwhile in NRL results last night, the Broncos beat the Dolphins 28-14 and the Melbourne Storm edged the Bulldogs 16-14.

Today, the Warriors take on Manly Sea Eagles at 5pm, the Eels battles the Cowboys at 7:30pm and the Rabbitohs face the Sharks at 9:35pm.