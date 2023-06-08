Kaiviti Silktails eyes semi-final spot

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails are aiming to make the semi-finals of the Ron Massey Cup after recording two back-to-back home win in Lautoka.

The Wes Naiqama coached-side is on a bye this week and have ample time to rejuvenate and spend time with families and friends.

Naiqama says they’ll treat each week with importance as a wrong move can dash their chances of making the semis.

“We’ll enjoy this win because this win matters for us, for us to make this charge into the semi-finals we got to treat every week like a semi-final.”

Naiqama credits his forwards for a brilliant outing last Saturday against Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs.

He says the team is getting better in each game.

The Silktails will play Glebe Dirty Reds next Saturday.