Holmes proud to don Bulikula jersey once again

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

Talei Holmes, a Fiji Bulikula player is excited to be representing the country again in the Pacific Test.

Holmes, who has links to Taveuni says this is a great chance for her to reconnect with her roots.

She also adds that she is happy to be getting an opportunity to learn more about her culture and traditions.

Article continues after advertisement

“I joined the Bulikula in 2019 and it was amazing I learnt a lot about my culture in 2019 and I am learning more about it now.”

The St George Illawarra Dragons rep says she is excited to don the Bulikula jersey once again.

The 23-year-old says they have to play simple and stick to their game plan in order to overcome the strong Samoan side next week.

The Fiji Bulikula will play Samoa at 2.45 pm next Saturday.