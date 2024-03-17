Hammer time in Redcliffe as Dolphins slay Dragons

[Source: NRL]

A first career hat-trick to cult hero Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow led the Dolphins to a 38-0 win over the Dragons at Kayo Stadium on Sunday night.

Coming off a 43-18 loss to the Cowboys in Round 1, the Dolphins produced a staggering 63-point turnaround to open their 2024 account in style.

A sensational start for the Dolphins in the sixth minute when Jack Bostock defused a bomb on his own 10-metre line and raced 20 metres before finding Tabuai-Fidow in support and the flying fullback did the rest. Jamayne Isaako converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Dolphins had a second soon after when Kodi Nikorima kicked across for the right wing and Isaako soared high to come down for his 25th try in 25 games for the NRL’s newest club.

A 40-20 by Dragons skipper Ben Hunt in the 15th minute gave his side a shot at points but their attack lacked cohesion and an error by Francis Molo let the Dolphins to escape the red zone.

Fullback Tyrell Sloan sparked the Dragons attack in the 28th minute when he burst into the back field, chipped over Tabuai-Fidow and the two speedsters matched motors before the Dolphins No.1 knocked the ball dead.

The Dolphins continued to play up-tempo football and completed at 94 per cent in the first half to go to the sheds ahead 10-0.

The Dragons looked to have opened their account six minutes into the second term when Jack Bird picked up the scraps and plunged over but the bunker ruled Kyle Flanagan had knocked on in the contest for the ball with Tabuai-Fidow.

On the next set it was the Dolphins cashing in on a Mikaele Ravalawa error to extend their lead to 16-0 when Mark Nicholls plunged over from close range.

A mistake by Blake Lawrie close to his own line in the 58th minute handed the Dolphins the chance to ice the game and they did just that when Jake Averillo ran onto a peach of a pass from Isaiya Katoa and scored his first try for his new club.

Just two minutes later the Phins were in again when Bostock broke clear down the left flank and kicked back inside for Tabuai-Fidow to keep the ball on the toe and touch down for his second try. Isaako converted for a 28-0 lead.

Come the 69th minute and it was Jeremy Marshall-King exposing some tired ruck defence by the Dragons to blow the scoreline out to 34-0.

Tabuai-Fidow showcased his speed and footwork to make it a hat-trick in the 72nd minute and then came up with a last-ditch tackle to deny Sloan a consolation try.