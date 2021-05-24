Home

Rugby League

Haas wins historic third consecutive Paul Morgan Medal

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 10, 2021 11:38 am
Prop Payne Haas has won a historic third consecutive Paul Morgan Medal as the Brisbane Broncos’ Player Of The Year. [Source: Brisbane Broncos/Twitter]

Prop Payne Haas has won a historic third consecutive Paul Morgan Medal as the Brisbane Broncos’ Player Of The Year.

At just 21 years of age, Haas joins legends Darren Lockyer, Corey Parker and Petero Civoniceva as three-time winners of the club’s most prestigious on-field award.

Only Allan Langer has won the medal more times.

Article continues after advertisement

The halfback took out the award five times, including four in a row from 1993-96.

Meanwhile, week one of the NRL finals starts tonight with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held tomorrow with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Knights faces the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

[Source: NRL]

