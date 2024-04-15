Fogarty field goal gets Raiders home in golden point thriller

[Source: NRL]

A Jamal Fogarty field goal snatched a 21-20 golden point victory for Raiders against a spirited Titans side at GIO Stadium.

After a crucial Ethan Strange linebreak handed Fogarty field position, the Raiders veteran slotted the ball through with just nine seconds of extra-time to spare after an earlier attempt from Kieran Foran was charged down by debutant Chevy Stewart.

Down 20-10 with less than five minutes to play, Alofiana Khan-Pereira came up with two late tries before Brian Kelly kicked a career-first goal from the sideline to level the scores and send the game to golden point.

Article continues after advertisement

After absorbing plenty of early pressure, the Raiders opened the scoring in the 18th minute after James Schiller brought down a pinpoint Fogarty kick in the right corner.

Canberra extended their lead in the 25th minute with Strange setting up Hudson Young in space on the inside who crashed over the line from close range. Fogarty converted for a 12-0 lead.

The Titans got a crucial try on the stroke of half time through Jaimin Jolliffe, who stormed onto a Kieran Foran pass and cross left of the upright to reduce the deficit 12-6 at the break.

The Gold Coast carried that momentum into the second half and were right back in the contest when the raiders fumbled a Foran grubber in the in goal before Harley Smith shields planted it down to score against his former club.

A blow for the Raiders came early in the second half when Zac Hosking was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder but a Brian Kelly penalty handed Fogarty a chance to knock the ball over for a 14-10 lead.

The Titans showed great resolve to defend several consecutive sets in their red zone but Canberra’s mountain of pressure and possession prevailed in the 69th minute when Ata Mariota pounced on a loose ball before flicking the ball to Schiller in support who crossed for a double.

But the Titans refused to lie down and Khan-Pereira scored a double in the final four minutes to give Kelly a chance to convert from the sideline who sent the game to golden point with a career-first goal.