Dakuitoga glad that Fiji Residents back

Former Fiji Bati star and rugby league legend, Vula Dakuitoga, is glad one of his wishes have been granted.

For the last few years Dakuitoga has been vocal about getting the Fiji Residents side up and running again.

The Fiji Residents is normally made up of the best local players but this team hasn’t played a game in seven years.

However, with the assistance of the new Fiji National Rugby League Chair, Akuila Masi, the Fiji Residents will be playing again.

Fiji Residents will play Samoa Residents on the 26th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva as a curtain raiser to the Bati and Cook Islands Pacific Bowl clash.

Meanwhile, next Saturday, the Bati play PNG Kumuls in its first match at the HFC Bank Stadium.