Crucial first match says Bulikula fullback

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

Fiji Bulikula’s fullback, Cassie Staples, is feeling optimistic and excited about their upcoming match against Samoa in the Pacific Championship.

For her, this match holds a special significance – it’s an opportunity to make their fans back home proud.

Staples, who also plays for the Cronulla Sharks in the NRLW and has family ties to Rewa, shares that their team has had a productive week of training.

Article continues after advertisement

“All the girls are preparing really well we’ve had a really strong week of training doing our homework on our performance against Samoa. So it will be a very interesting match. It’s really important for our girls back in Australia and back in Fiji to do our country proud.”

They are looking forward to this important game, which they see as a crucial moment in their journey.

Staples expresses high hopes for their first match, hoping to bring honor to their country.

Fiji Bulikula is scheduled to play against Fetu Samoa tomorrow at 2:45pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.