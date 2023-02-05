Changes to Maori All Stars squad

[Source: NRL.com]

The Maori All Stars have made some changes to its squad with a week remaining until the Harvey Norman All Stars clash.

Tukimihia Simpkins, Leo Thompson, Paul Turner, Austin Dias, Creedence Toia and Sheldon Pitama have been added to the squad.

They replace Daejarn Asi, Joseph Manu, Starford Toa, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Manu and Waerea-Hargreaves are the latest excluded after sustaining injuries.

Round one of the All-Stars match will kick-off on Saturday at 4.45pm.

