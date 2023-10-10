Bulikulas encouraged to set goals

[Source: FIJI Bulikula / Facebook]

The coaching panel of the Fiji Bulikula has been diligently working towards fostering unity among the players.

Among their various endeavors, they are particularly focused on motivating the players to establish personal objectives for the Pacific Test and the forthcoming 12 months.

This is in anticipation of the more formidable task that lies ahead which is the World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for the following year.

According to the assistant head coach of Fiji Bulikula, Shane Morris, the act of setting goals holds great significance in their overall preparations.

“We need to be one, that’s our goal this week, making sure we work together, we gave the girls a couple of goals, what they want to be better at, not this week but the for the next 12 months.”

Morris further states it is important for the Bulikula’s to have unity as this will boost them in their performance.

He emphasizes the importance of players engaging in self-reflection and comprehending their role within the team.

Fiji is set to face off at 2.45pm against Samoa on Saturday.