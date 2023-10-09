Bulikula ready for Samoa

Head coach, Josaia Dakuitoga

The Bulikula is leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the crucial encounter against Samoa in Papua New Guinea.

Head coach, Josaia Dakuitoga is aware of the crucially of the test match on hand.

Dakuitoga adds they will have to prove themselves in the Pacific Test if they want to qualify for the World Cup.

“This is a World Cup qualifier so this match is very important to us if we want to qualify for the World Cup in 2026.”

He further adds, with a week remaining for the game against Samoa, they will try to take come up with game plans that is easy for the players to understand, especially the locals.

He also says this will be a great time for the players to blend and to know each other.

Dakuitoga further adds the inclusion of overseas players will boost the team.

The Pacific Championship will begin on October 14th and end on November 5th.