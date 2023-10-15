Better squad this year: Maejiirs

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

Fiji Bulikula captain Josephine Maejiirs expresses confidence in her team’s abilities, believing this year’s squad to be stronger than previous years.

The team is preparing for a crucial match against Samoa this afternoon, which they see as a stepping stone for the Pacific Championship in Port Moresby.

Maejiirs emphasizes the squad’s focus on sharing experiences and knowledge, fostering a positive atmosphere.

“2019 we did not have much experience but we won 28-0 against PNG and now we got so much depth and so much experience. Together with that we have unity, the bond and culture and we would love to showcase a good game.”

While they have a good feeling about their first game, Maejirs acknowledges that anything can happen.

The Fiji Bulikula clash with Samoa at 2.45pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.