Bati journey continues for Navale

Caleb Navale [Source: NSWRL]

Manly Sea Eagles youngster Caleb Navale has been rewarded for another strong outing this season after Fiji Bati coach, Wise Kativerata, named him in his squad for the Pacific Championship.

The 21-year-old made his NRL debut for the Manly against South Sydney Rabbitohs in round 16 this season.

He also featured for the Sea Eagles against Newcastle three weeks later before continuing to develop his skills in the New South Wales Cup and Jersey Flegg.

Three months ago Manly upgraded Navale’s contract which saw him added to the club’s Supplementary List for 2025 before joining the top 30 squad for the following two years.

Navale made his Test debut for Fiji in last year’s Pacific Championships in Papua New Guinea where he went on to play three international matches.

The Sea Eagles are also proud that another of their upcoming youngsters,Kylan Mafoa, joins Navale in the Bati squad.

Mafoa is the son of former Fijiana 15s captain Leilani Burnes.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati takes on Papua New Guinea Kumuls next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 8:10pm.

You can watch the action live on FBC Sports.