Australia continues Silktails partnership

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have secured another partnership deal to compete in the New South Wales Rugby League competitions this year, thanks to funding assistance from the Australian Government under the PacificAus Sports program.

The partnership was launched by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at Lautoka’s Churchill Park yesterday.

Rabuka says the ongoing partnership will continue to develop high-performance rugby league in Fiji.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says the sports diplomacy between Fiji and Australia under the Vuvale Partnership is very beneficial for our sportspeople and improves our national teams greatly.

The Prime Minister goes on to say that rugby league has continued to grow leaps and bounds in the last 20 or so years as far as Fiji is concerned and thanks the Australian Government for its ongoing support.

In a statement, Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says the partnership will allow the Silktails to keep playing in elite competition, which is great news for rugby league in Australia and Fiji.

The Silktails lost to Penrith Panthers 52-14 in their clash at Churchill Park yesterday.