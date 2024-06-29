Another loss for Kaiviti Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have once again suffered a heavy defeat in the Jersey Flegg Cup Competition this season.

The side, who were hoping to bag their first-ever win this season, faced a 48-8 loss against the Manly Sea Eagles this afternoon.

Despite their hopes to minimize mistakes, they did the opposite in their match today.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Airways Silktails trailed 24-4 at halftime.

The players came out more determined in the second half; however, the Sea Eagles did all they could to make the Silktails’ journey harder.

The Silktails managed only one try in the second half.

The Silktails will now prepare for the Panthers next weekend.