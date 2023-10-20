20-man-squad named, two from local scene

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata has selected two local players, back row Sirilo Lovokuru and Prop Watisoni Waqanisaravi from the Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League club, to join the 20-man squad for the Pacific challenge.

Despite the squad’s youth and the expected debut of nine players, Kativerata remains confident in their ability to compete for victory.

The tournament will comprise two pools, with matches taking place in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Following the Pacific Championships, the Fiji men’s team will be reduced to 15 players to represent the country at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

It is set to commence on October 14th.