Rugby double header on Saturday

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 10, 2020 6:10 am

Rugby fans can witness an Asia Pacific rugby double header on Saturday.

At 3:30pm the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors will take Junior Japan in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge and at 6:15pm the Fijian Latui will play China Tigers in the Global Rapid Rugby season opener.

Fijian Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the Latui have been having quite a great time in camp.

‘There’s a lot of brotherhood in the team a lot of bonding and its good the senior players leading the team they’ve been having their own meetings and it’s a good rugby culture also and can’t wait to meet the China Tigers’.

The double header will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

