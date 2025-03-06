Rawaqa: Every game is a final

Ifereimi Rawaqa

For the Fijian Drua Women, every game is a final.

With a short Super W season, head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa is ensuring his squad treats each match as a must-win, starting with their clash against the Reds this weekend.

After an impressive opening victory, the team is focused on maintaining their intensity and executing the small details right.

“Yes, we take every game as a final. Last week, we talked about how we wanted to set the tone early, and we did that. It’s the same focus this week—we have two home games, and there’s pressure on us, but we need to make sure we do the little things right.”

Rawaqa is also backing his new players, who have already made an impact in their first professional season.

He believes their preparation and trust in the system have been key to their performances.

With home advantage once again in their favor, the Drua Women are determined to keep their winning momentum alive against a strong Reds side this Saturday.

The match kicks off at 1.05pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

