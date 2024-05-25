Ratu Navula and Jasper reign at School 7s competition

Ratu Navula College after winning the U18 boys title

Ratu Navula College triumphed over Suva Grammar School with a 15-5 victory to clinch the Under 18 title of Vodafone Fiji Secondary School 7s competition, which concluded this evening at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ratu Navula dominated the game from the outset, keeping Grammar on their toes and maintaining relentless pressure, despite a few missed opportunities to breach their defense.

Suva Grammar also delivered an impressive performance, thrilling supporters and keeping the full-packed stadium on the edge of their seats.

However, the West-based school held their ground and maintained their composure until the final whistle, securing a well-deserved victory.

In the girl’s u18, Niusawa Methodist High School fell short to Japer Williams High School 28-12.

Niusawa showcased an impressive performance, outclassing Adi Cakobau School 17-12 in the quarterfinals this afternoon.

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua’s youngest player, Noelani Baselala was part of the Adi Cakobau School team.

In the boy’s u16 grade, Nasinu Secondary School beat Holy Cross College 27-5.