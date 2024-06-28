Raiwalui is Waratahs Director of Performance

Simon Raiwalui

Former Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is the New South Wales Waratahs Director of Performance.

The Waratahs have today announced that Raiwalui will join the club for the next three seasons and he will officially commence his role September 2024.

The newly created position replaces the General Manager of Rugby role and will play an integral part in shaping the strategy for the development and performance of players across all Waratah teams and pathways.

Article continues after advertisement

The Director of Performance will also have an oversight role of the Waratahs Head Coach and play a key leadership role within the Australian and NSW Rugby ecosystem.

Raiwalui who was born in Auckland, New Zealand in 1974, but educated and raised in Australia, played for Manly Colts and represented the Australian Schoolboys, before leaving to play in England.

The former Flying Fijians lock says he feels very privileged to join the Waratahs as the Director of Performance.

He also says growing up in Sydney and playing for the Manly Marlins, he has a strong affinity with the Waratahs and is highly motivated to improve the fortunes of the side on the field, enhance their performance pathways, and help grow the great game of rugby in New South Wales.

“After an accomplished playing career starting with Sale, Saracens and Racing Metro 92 and representing Fiji in 43 Tests, Raiwalui earned a reputation as an internationally respected figure in both coaching and administration.”

In 2012 he became the forwards coach of Racing Metro 92, followed by time at Stade Francais and Biarritz. Raiwalui then joined the Wallabies under Michael Cheika, in 2018.

He was appointed High Performance Manager of the Fiji Rugby Union in 2020, then Head Coach of the national team in 2023, taking Fiji to the Quarter-Finals of the 2023 World Cup.

Raiwalui’s latest role was with World Rugby as the High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager.

Waratahs CEO Paul Doorn says the appointment is a significant step forward for rugby in New South Wales.

He says the appointment of Raiwalui presents the club with an opportunity to effectively hit a reset button, to re-assess and re-define their systems, strategies and to ensure that they’re doing everything possible to equip Waratahd teams for sustained success.