Pools drawn for Vancouver 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side has been grouped in a tough pool for the Vancouver 7s in Canada next month.

The Ben Gollings-coached side are second seeds in Pool A alongside HSBC World Sevens Series leaders Argentina as well as Spain and hosts Canada.

Perth 7s losing finalists Australia are in Pool B together with France, USA and Samoa.

Pool C is classed as the ‘Pool of Death’, featuring heavyweights South Africa, New Zealand, Great Britain and Ireland.

In the women’s division, the Fijiana side are grouped alongside Australia, USA and Japan.

The Vancouver 7s will be held on February 23rd-25th.