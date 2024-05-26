PGA Tour player Grayson Murray dies, PGA Tour says

Grayson Murray [Source: Reuters]

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the PGA said in a statement.

American Murray, who was 30, won his most recent title at this year’s Sony Open and had pulled out of the Charles Schwab tournament during the second round citing an illness.

Murray, who picked up his first title on the PGA Tour in 2017, reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after his Sony Open win.

The PGA did not disclose a cause of death. Monahan said the tour decided to continue the tournament after consulting with Murray’s family.