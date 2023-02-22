Peter Mazey resigns

Fiji Sports Commission Executive Chair, Peter Mazey.

The Fiji Sports Commission Executive Chair Peter Mazey has decided to call it a day.

Mazey confirmed to FBC Sports that he’s stepped down from the role, however, he’s staying on as Acting Chief Executive to help with the transition period.

He says he’s been wanting to resign for over one year now as age is catching up with him.

The 74-year-old says he’s been wearing two hats since the Commission started in 2013, one being the Chair and the other as Acting CEO.

Mazey adds his love for sports was the reason he stayed on.

Peter Mazey has also confirmed that he’s now the Deputy Chair for Fiji Sports Council until the line ministry and Public Service Commission finds a suitable replacement.