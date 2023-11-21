Women's volleyball through to quarter-finals

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji women’s volleyball side has booked their place in the Pacific Games quarter-finals.

This is after their three straight sets win against Tuvalu.

Fiji took out the first set 25-22 after Tuvalu was leading.

It was all Fiji in the second set with a commanding performance winning 25-6 and the third 25-16.

The national side will know later today who they’ll play in the quarter-final tomorrow.

Coach Varanisese Logavatu says she tried different combinations today.

Fiji lost to New Caledonia in its first match before beating Samoa yesterday.

