Women’s football settle for silver

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Team Fiji women’s football went down to Papua New Guinea 4-1 in the final of the Pacific Games in Honiara.

It was an intense match with both sides struggling to find the back of the net in the first half until PNG netted one few minutes before the halftime whistle.

The whole stadium went up in wild cheer as PNG scored their first goal.

PNG, with their strong defense and attacking skills left no room for Fiji to settle.

Fiji also rue the few missed chances, which left the players visibly distressed on the field.

Coach Angelina Chua called in replacements to stem the PNG attack but to no avail.

Trina Davis scored the Kulas lone goal after added time.

The women’s side’s silver medal finish is its best ever finish at the Pacific Games since the inception of women’s football at the regional meet in 2003, having won the bronze in previous Pacific Games.