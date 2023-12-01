Team Fiji chases fourth place finish

The Kulas, wrapped up their last training session today, gearing up for the gold playoff against PNG [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Team Fiji has a chance of leapfrogging Papua New Guinea into fourth place on the 2023 Pacific Games medal tally.

This means Fiji remains in fifth place, having amassed 16 gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze medals so far, with two days of competition remaining.

PNG has 17 gold, 27 silver, and 31 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji stands a good chance with our men’s and women’s hockey sides featuring in their respective finals today, while the Fiji Kulas will be flying the flag in the women’s final against PNG at 8 tonight.

Athletics wonderboy Yeshnil Karan will be gunning for his third gold medal when he runs in the men’s 3000 meters steeplechase event today.

Our touch rugby mixed team has also been in impressive form and will look to end their campaign on a high in the playoffs today.

In the ring, Jone Davule and Elia Rokobuli will be the top bets in the finals of the 60kg and 63.5kg bouts, respectively, today.

Despite losing to Guam yesterday, our men’s basketball 3×3 are still gold medal hopefuls in the playoffs.

Athletics will have 13 gold medals up for grabs today, with four in boxing, two in hockey, and one in soccer.

Gold medals will also be on offer in Va’a and Taekwondo.

New Caledonia still dominates the medal standings with 73 gold, 51 silver, and 50 bronze medals, followed by Tahiti, Australia, and Samoa.



[Medal Tally as of 01/12/23, 8am]