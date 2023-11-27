Team Fiji athletes advance to 100m semi-finals

Team Fiji athletes representing the country in the 100m race have all proceeded to the men’s and women’s semi-finals tonight.

Joshua Daudravuni who clocked a time of 10.84s came in second to Samoa’s John Lameka, who clocked 11.01 seconds in the overall heats.

Daudravuni will run alongside Waisake Tewa who clocked 10.71s in the first heats while Ratu Penaia Ramasirai who clocked 10.87 seconds will race in the second heat.

Article continues after advertisement

In the women’s Kesaia Boletakanakadavu and Melania Ranadi will race in the second heats while Braelynn Yee races in the first.

Boletanakadavu finished second in her heat behind Papua New Guinea’s Apkup Isila with a time of 12:49 seconds.

The men’s 100 meters semi-finals will begin at 8:25pm followed by the women’s semi-finals at 8:35pm.