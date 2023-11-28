New sprint king to be crowned tonight

A new Pacific Sprint King will be crowned tonight in the 2023 Pacific Games.

Following the retirement of reigning champion, Banuve Tabakaucoro, fellow Fijians and rookies Waisake Tewa and Joshua Daudravuni have their work cut out in trying to beat the best in the region in the 100-meter sprint final.

Tewa clocked a personal best of 10.71 seconds in the semi-finals last night while Daudravuni stopped the clock at 10.84 seconds to reach the final.

They will take on a field of experienced sprinters, including Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy who qualified in 10.53 seconds and Papua New Guinea’s Wisil Pais, who has the second-best qualifying time of 10.63 seconds.

2019 Pacific Games silver medallist, Jeremy Dodson of Samoa was a clear favourite but suffered a hamstring injury in the semi-final, ruling him out of the sprint final.

Meanwhile, the men’s touch rugby side beat the Solomon Islands 4-0 in their round-robin match today.

The men’s and women’s Va’a teams will soon compete in the V6 500-meter heats later today.