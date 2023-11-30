Fiji hockey teams through to finals

[Source: Fiji Hockey/Facebook]

The Team Fiji men’s and women’s hockey teams will feature in their respective finals tomorrow.

After the mens’ 2-1 win over Vanuatu in their gripping semi-final clash, the women then overpowered Papua New Guinea 3-0 to also book a spot in the final.

Both our men’s and women’s teams are defending champions of Pacific Games hockey and will defend the gold in the finals tomorrow.

Meanwhile our touch rugby mixed team defeated the Solomon Islands 9-4 in their third pool match today.

The Team Fiji women’s tennis doubles team of Josephine Debalevu and Tarani Kamoe settled for the bronze medal this afternoon after beating Tahiti 7-5, 6-1.