Nuku Secondary exceeds expectations

Nuku Secondary School entered the Suva Zone Two Athletics competition with a primary goal of gaining exposure.

However, as the competition progressed, the school has not only met that goal but has also surpassed expectations, securing an impressive third place in the girls’ division.

With the competition now entering the final stages of the second day, Nuku Secondary’s girls’ team has already earned four medals—two gold and two silver.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Iliesa Naitila says he is proud with the team’s achievement, noting that all of their medals were earned in the 1500m event.

“Actually we did not aim for that, our aim was to come and take some medals home with us. So right now we ate in third place, that is just a bonus for us.”

During a team meeting on the second day of competition, Naitila emphasized to the athletes that they had already achieved the “impossible” by reaching third place and encouraged them to continue giving their best.

With their sights now set on maintaining their strong performance through the final day, Nuku Secondary’s girls’ team is determined to build on their success and continue making waves in the competition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.