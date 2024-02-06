Nine sports in the race for Olympic qualification

Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki.

Team Fiji has so far received Expressions of Interest from nine local sporting bodies looking to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki says so far only our men’s and women’s 7s rugby teams and sailing have qualified for the biggest sporting event in the world.

Sorovaki says those from the sports of athletics, archery, boxing, judo, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting will be competing in qualifying events over the next five months to secure a spot in the Team Fiji squad.

“The big list will be closed around the 30th of March. It can always be changed but that will be in force closer to the Games but normally there is a big list that we send, and the cut-off date is at the end of March.”

Sorovaki says Team Fiji will depart for Paris in early July.

He adds Team Fiji, with the assistance of the Oceania National Olympic Committee will be attending pre-games training camp in Devon, France.

The Paris Olympics will begin on July 26th.