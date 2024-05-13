Next chess meet later this month

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji Chess Federation will release details of its upcoming tournament soon.

It’s expected that a three day tournament will be held at the end of this month with the assistance of Vodafone Fiji.

Fiji Chess secretary Goru Arvind says under World Chess Federation requirements, there will be 9 rounds of play under 30 minutes, plus 30 seconds per move for players who are rated 1800 and below, or unrated to allow more new players to achieve an international rating.

Last week’s Rapid Chess had players from Fiji, Philippines, Mexico, India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Candidate Master Manoj Kumar will spearhead Fiji’s attack in the upcoming 45th World Chess Olympiad in September 2024.