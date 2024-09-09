Players impress organizers

For Suva Netball, the main objective of having club games and tournaments is to produce players to represent the district and the nation.

The association has been having its NewWorld Suva Netball Tournament finals is at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva today and assistant games chair Raijieli Rabitu says there has been a lot of improvement in the performance of teams since the first round of games.

She says all the credit goes to the different coaches and clubs for the hard work they have been putting in preparing for this tournament, which has allowed them to produce such talented players.

The association has produced players for the national netball team over the past few years like Unaisi Rauluni, and Rabitu says they can expect to see more from association to represent the country in the coming years.

“First of all there has been a growth in teams, we started off with nine grades, and we’ve just added in our Angles Grade, and a total of 80 plus teams which is a big number. And we just want to thank our sponsor which is NewWorld for this wonderful tournament we’ve been able to put together. And for the growth of the players, it all goes back to the club and the coaches in molding their young ones.”

Meanwhile, the finals will continue at the gymnasium until 8.50 pm tonight.