Pearls rookie is ACS Head Girl

Alisi Neisulu [middle] with her parents

18-year-old Fiji Pearls debutant Alisi Neisulu, has added another achievement to her burgeoning career after being named Head Girl of Adi Cakabou School (ACS) for 2025.

This prestigious appointment comes after her national netball debut at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane last month.

Balancing her demanding sports schedule with her academic responsibilities as a Year 13 student at ACS is a challenge Neisulu embraces.

Article continues after advertisement

Now, as Head Girl of a reputable boarding school, she faces an even greater responsibility, leading her peers and upholding the school’s standards.

“It is hard being the head girl of the school, The school is looking up to you. The administrators, the staff members are all having the belief for you to lead the school and uphold the school rules and school standards.”

Despite the added pressure, the Yavusania, Nadi native remains focused on managing her time effectively.

“I just keep working hard, managing my time wisely and being diligent with my responsibility.”

Her parents have been supporting her throughout her journey eventhough they are living away from her in Nadi.

She also expressed gratitude to her teachers and school administrators, who have acted as “second parents” and encouraged her in both her academic and sporting pursuits.

Neisulu’s message to aspiring young athletes is one of determination and perseverance.

“Without determination you cannot start. If you’re determined for your goal and you want to go for something, people will talk and it’s you and your willpower and determination to want that more. If you want it, you go for it. Just hard work and just being consistent.”

Her ability to balance high-level athletics with academic leadership makes her a remarkable role model for young Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.