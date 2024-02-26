Overseas-based players express interest

Netball Fiji under 21 coach Simone Nalatu says eight overseas-based players have expressed their interest in joining the squad this year to prepare for the Netball World Youth Cup Oceania Qualifier in the Cook Islands in September.

Nalatu who began her ground work last week says they currently have a an extended squad of 60 players who are all competing for a spot.

The former Fiji Pearls player confirms that there have been no confirmations for those who have expressed interest from abroad.

“So we will look over the next few months on when we might bring them in to trial and work with the local players that we have here in training throughout the year.”

Nalatu also notes the diversity within the squad, recognizing the various physical attributes required for international-level play in the sport.

She departs for Australia today and the extended squad will be under the watchful eye of academy coaches Iliseva Drasuna and Anasimeci Rakavosa in her absence.