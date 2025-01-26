Nakula excited for netball tourney

Fiji Pearls shooter Nina Nakula is thrilled to don the national colors once again as she gears up for international duties.

However, she acknowledges the immense responsibility she and the team carry as they prepare for the PacificAus Sports Series in Brisbane next month.

This tournament marks Nakula’s second outing for the Pearls, her last appearance being in the same competition exactly a year ago.

[Fiji Pearls shooter Nina Nakula]

“To be selected for this one got me very excited because this will be my second tournament and I have a lot of expectations for myself as I know there is still a lot I need to work on but looking for-ward to learning from the experienced girl’s as well.”

Nakula says she is eager to enhance her on-court skills while strengthening her bond with the rest of the squad.

The competition is set to take place from the 17th to the 22nd of next month at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane.