Men's team boosts Pearls training squad

Our national men’s netball team has given a major boost to the Fiji Pearls training squad, according to team manager Serai Babitu.

This comes as the Pearls are currently preparing for the PacAusSports Series in Brisbane next month.

Babitu says the country has witnessed the work of men’s coach Jioweli Vakamoce in their Merlion Cup win and hopes that the girls can achieve victory as well under his guidance.

“This is a big boost for the training squad and I think we have seen results he was able to achieve with the men’s team and we hope it will mirror on to the Pearls training squad.”

She adds that Saturday’s regrouping session was their first fitness test to assess the girls’ current fitness levels before moving deeper into preparation.

The Pearls will focus on improving their performance over the next five weeks ahead of the PacAusSports Series in Brisbane.