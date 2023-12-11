Long term goal for Netball Fiji

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Netball Fiji President, Vivian Koster asserts that this week will be a busy and intense one for the organization.

This as the National Academy Tournament kicks off tomorrow.

Koster says the tournament is the best platform to assess local players, ahead of the Netball World Youth Cup in 2025.

“Also a selection opportunity in 2025 is the World Youth Championship. Next year in 2024, in September, we’ll be having the Oceania qualifier for that championship. Now, while Fiji has actually already qualified for the World Youth Cup because we finished fourth at the last one, we are still taking part in that.”

She says that the inclusion of the two Australian teams in the National Academy Tournament will bolster the competition.

Eight teams are set to compete in the three-day tournament, which begins tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.