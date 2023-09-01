Lautoka scoops Netball U19 title

Lautoka Dazzling Stars has scooped the Under-19 title of the Digicel Punjas National Netball Championship.

The Westerners defeated Fiji Secondary School 26-11 in the final at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay Suva.

This is a milestone achievement for Lautoka, winning the U19 championship title after 10 years.

After a tight first and second quarter, Lautoka ran away in the third finishing with a commanding 16-9 win.

Another 10 goals in the final quarter were enough for them to take home the title.

The finals of the other grades are underway.